Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 98.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $34,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

NYSE K opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.15. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,525,064. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.