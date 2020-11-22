Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 41.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,505 shares of company stock worth $9,967,983. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

FIS stock opened at $144.17 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.86. The firm has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -800.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

