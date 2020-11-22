Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $900,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,473 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,713,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,039 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,366,000 after acquiring an additional 864,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.85.

In other news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,505 shares of company stock worth $9,967,983. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $144.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -800.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

