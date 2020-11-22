Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Lessened by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,010 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,505 shares of company stock worth $9,967,983 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $144.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

