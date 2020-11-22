Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSTA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000.

FSTA opened at $39.81 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10.

