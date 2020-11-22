Fastforward Innovations Limited (FFWD.L) (LON:FFWD) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.32

Fastforward Innovations Limited (FFWD.L) (LON:FFWD)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and traded as low as $6.80. Fastforward Innovations Limited (FFWD.L) shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 626,021 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 million and a PE ratio of 6.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.25.

About Fastforward Innovations Limited (FFWD.L) (LON:FFWD)

FastForward Innovations Limited, formerly Kuala Innovations Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investing policy is to invest in and/or acquire companies and/or projects within the natural resources and/or energy sector. The Company offers investments for entrepreneurs to develop technologies that solve problems in their industries.

