Extended Stay America, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

Extended Stay America has increased its dividend payment by 23.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Extended Stay America has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Extended Stay America to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Extended Stay America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.