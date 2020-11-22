Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.
Extended Stay America has increased its dividend payment by 23.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Extended Stay America has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Extended Stay America to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.
Shares of NASDAQ:STAY opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.06.
About Extended Stay America
Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.
Read More: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.