Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EXPGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Experian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Experian has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $41.86.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

