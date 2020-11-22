Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,560 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,804 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 521,797 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $18,936,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Exelon by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 243,768 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

