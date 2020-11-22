Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) received a €32.00 ($37.65) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of EVT stock opened at €25.15 ($29.59) on Friday. Evotec SE has a 12 month low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a 12 month high of €26.77 ($31.49). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 273.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

