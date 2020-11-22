Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) PT Raised to $27.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.45.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 2.01. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $28.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34.

In related news, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $134,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,374,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 399,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $8,823,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,549.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 753,588 shares of company stock valued at $16,752,592. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

