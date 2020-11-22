Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WTRG stock opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.