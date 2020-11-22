Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 291,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 240,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELS opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

