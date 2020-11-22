Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

NYSE CPB opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.50. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

