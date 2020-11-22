Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRDM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 20,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $615,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $87,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,137.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,395 shares of company stock worth $4,055,350 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BWS Financial increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

