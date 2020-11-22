Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,776,000 after buying an additional 72,679 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McKesson by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,080,000 after buying an additional 2,117,981 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 11.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after buying an additional 338,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after buying an additional 36,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,623,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,062,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $169.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $187.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.40 and its 200 day moving average is $152.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.