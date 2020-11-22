Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 942 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. BP PLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 199.2% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 245,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after buying an additional 163,364 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $85.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

