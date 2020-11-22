Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 936 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at $55.30 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $145.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.