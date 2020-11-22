Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 777 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 622.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 122,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,744,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,270,000 after acquiring an additional 199,137 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.82 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.49.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

