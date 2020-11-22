Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 30.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 23.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total transaction of $83,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.62.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $207.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.60. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

