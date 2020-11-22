Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $196.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $195.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.20.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

