Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 277,686 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.85 and a 200-day moving average of $167.57. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $196.57.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.20.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

