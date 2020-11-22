Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,620 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 38,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

EWG opened at $30.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $30.75.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.