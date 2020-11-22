Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 244 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.