Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average is $85.53. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.