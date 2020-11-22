Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,473 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,417,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $860,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 515,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 131,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PSK stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $44.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.89.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.