Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RealPage were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RealPage during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 2nd quarter worth $23,010,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 2nd quarter worth $1,287,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RealPage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

NASDAQ RP opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 130.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44. RealPage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $8,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,670,570.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $62,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 143,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,077 shares of company stock worth $15,668,473 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

