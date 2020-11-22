Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $62.01.

