Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 82.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,986,000 after acquiring an additional 182,334 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 84.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,239,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,109 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,091,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,519,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,461,000 after acquiring an additional 79,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,919,000 after acquiring an additional 39,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $157.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.15. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

In other news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.62.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

