Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 23.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 7.7% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 48.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steelcase alerts:

In other Steelcase news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $49,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,267.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eddy F. Schmitt bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,176.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCS opened at $12.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.59. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $818.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark downgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.