Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $16.19 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $887.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

