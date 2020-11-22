Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,432 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,973,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,436,000 after buying an additional 650,148 shares during the period. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd grew its stake in shares of WNS by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd now owns 2,136,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,468,000 after buying an additional 335,610 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WNS by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,631,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,359,000 after buying an additional 247,042 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WNS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,720,000 after purchasing an additional 93,520 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WNS by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,051,000 after purchasing an additional 127,902 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

