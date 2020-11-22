Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $844,000 Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,612 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 180,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $164.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $177.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.03.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.31.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

