Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $536,000 Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,749,000 after purchasing an additional 142,894 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 11.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,811,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,700,000 after purchasing an additional 184,206 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,114,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 147.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after purchasing an additional 433,246 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,532,000 after purchasing an additional 106,786 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.30.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $116.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.35. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

