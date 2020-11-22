Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $446,000 Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 249.0% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $10,443,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $1,169,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 188,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,458,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 129.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $126,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total transaction of $3,760,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,386 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,281 shares of company stock worth $17,819,252 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $247.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $285.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.53.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.78.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

