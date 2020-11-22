Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $445,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 37.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $167.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.00.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,541 shares of company stock worth $1,909,913. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

