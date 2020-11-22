Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $422,000 Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.54.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.97.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

