Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $414,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 947,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

NYSE ED opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.