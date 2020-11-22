Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 0.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,682,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,545,000 after buying an additional 34,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 28.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,496,000 after acquiring an additional 675,454 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,703,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,515,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,842,000 after acquiring an additional 63,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 948,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,730,000 after acquiring an additional 219,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NATI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

