Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $398,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,354,000 after acquiring an additional 107,591 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 187,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average of $75.88. The company has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

