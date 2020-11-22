Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 109.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT opened at $172.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.07. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $176.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In other news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.95.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.