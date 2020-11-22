Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $385,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.6% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $67.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.71.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

