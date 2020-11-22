Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $379,000 Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 4.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Waters by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 4.5% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Waters by 0.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Waters by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

WAT opened at $225.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.20 and its 200 day moving average is $204.07. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $245.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $786,655.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,157 shares of company stock valued at $10,577,771 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

