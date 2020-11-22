Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $379,000 Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Waters by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,723,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $852,164,000 after acquiring an additional 56,733 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 133.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,317,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,510,000 after buying an additional 753,835 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 58.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,762,000 after buying an additional 158,275 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 16.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 345,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,548,000 after buying an additional 48,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at $53,512,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.36.

NYSE WAT opened at $225.40 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $786,655.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,157 shares of company stock valued at $10,577,771 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

