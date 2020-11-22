Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 21.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 64.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In related news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.72, for a total transaction of $262,193.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,860.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total transaction of $3,050,443.62. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,855 shares of company stock valued at $52,811,190. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MORN stock opened at $202.96 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $102.59 and a one year high of $215.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.