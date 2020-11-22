Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $177,697,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10,195.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,203,000 after acquiring an additional 756,875 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $106,428,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $72,337,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $34,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

BFAM opened at $167.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $177.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $601,160.00. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total value of $4,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,034,680.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,380 shares of company stock worth $6,525,127 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

