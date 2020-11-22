Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $48.98 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.18.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

