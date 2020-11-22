Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Instruments by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,060,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in National Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI opened at $36.05 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

NATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

