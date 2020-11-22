Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDS opened at $321.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total transaction of $620,352.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,089,322. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

